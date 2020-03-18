Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given a C$3.00 Price Target at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) received a C$3.00 target price from analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 284.62% from the company’s previous close.

WCP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.15 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.28.

TSE:WCP traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,640,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.57 per share, with a total value of C$38,554.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,809,491.20. Also, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$55,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$574,641.88. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,680.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

