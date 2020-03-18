WhiteCoin Trading 18% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 192.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00002174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, LBank, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 18% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $28.79 million and $49,596.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00014738 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, FreiExchange, Cryptopia, LBank, ZB.COM and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

