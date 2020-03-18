WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) CEO Stuart D. Aronson Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) CEO Stuart D. Aronson purchased 12,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $72,960.00.

WHF stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 460,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,041. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $144.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 45.98%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.36%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Resource America Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 295,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

