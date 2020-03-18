WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Insider Purchases $60,800.00 in Stock

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) insider Marco A. Collazos bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00.

WHF traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. 460,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,041. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 45.98%. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.36%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 93.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth $153,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Resource America Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 295,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 33,104 shares during the period. 20.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

