William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 146,867 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211,015 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,867 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $190,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,592,882,000 after purchasing an additional 429,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,619,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,260 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded down $9.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,775,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,278,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,039.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.70. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

