William H. Adams III Purchases 4,000 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Director William H. Adams III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00.

Shares of NYSE KRP traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. 276,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,113. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $316.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 73.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 320,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 52,894 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 167,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares in the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.