Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Williams Industrial Services Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WLMS stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WLMS shares. ValuEngine lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 24th.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

