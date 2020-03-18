Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,339 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137,878 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,233 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,157,000 after purchasing an additional 883,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,689,000 after purchasing an additional 723,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,069,000 after purchasing an additional 706,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded down $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 46,217,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,002,506. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Raymond James raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

