Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys 1,690 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock traded down $8.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.53. 5,098,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,509. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.40 and its 200-day moving average is $145.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $81.03 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $159.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.09.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.