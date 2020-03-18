Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,933 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

IEFA stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.53. 42,501,903 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

