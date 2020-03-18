Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $543,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.39.

NYSE LYB traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,783,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,742. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

