Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $5.44 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,581,000 after buying an additional 160,185 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,215,000 after buying an additional 418,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,623,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 497,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,140,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 460,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,383,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $127,318.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,705.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 104,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.80 per share, with a total value of $10,652,657.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,444,060 shares of company stock valued at $177,055,528 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Societe Generale lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,697. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $94.98 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.76.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

