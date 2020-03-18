Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $8.94 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,144,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,584,000 after acquiring an additional 123,774 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,450,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 51,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.69.

TXN traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.99. 16,386,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.38. The company has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

