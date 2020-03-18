Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,250 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.20% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,080.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MFA FINL INC/SH stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,919,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,935. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. MFA FINL INC/SH has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFA. ValuEngine lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

