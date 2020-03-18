Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 7,032 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 29,265,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,216,559. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $134.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.95.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

