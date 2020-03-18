Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,016 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.27.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,721. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $11.12 on Wednesday, hitting $210.64. 5,542,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,746. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.