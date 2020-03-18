Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 545 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,963 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $27.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,646,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.87. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $200.19 and a one year high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,150. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.