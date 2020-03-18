Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,990 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $3.85 on Wednesday, reaching $50.24. 26,350,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,688,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

