WinCash (WCC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $116,948.00

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded up 91.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.81 or 0.00190991 BTC on major exchanges. WinCash has a total market cap of $14.71 million and approximately $116,948.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000808 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

