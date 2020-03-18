Winding Tree (LIF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $805.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 45.6% lower against the dollar. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for $0.0692 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.43 or 0.02253244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00195704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00036056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

