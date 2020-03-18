Wings (WINGS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,593.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Wings token can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, Liqui and Upbit. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $38,593.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wings has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.02196447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00192688 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035661 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Wings

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Upbit, Gatecoin, Binance, IDEX, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Livecoin, Gate.io and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

