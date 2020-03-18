Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,431,882 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 118,988 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.26% of Wintrust Financial worth $172,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. TheStreet downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

