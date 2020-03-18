Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Receiving Neutral Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Wipro (NYSE:WIT) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wipro earned a coverage optimism score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:WIT traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. 1,339,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,732. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.51. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.82.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

