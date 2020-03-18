Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.04 Million

Analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) will report sales of $70.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.41 million. Wisdom Tree Investments reported sales of $65.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full year sales of $279.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.57 million to $285.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $293.81 million, with estimates ranging from $280.87 million to $300.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WETF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

In related news, President R Jarrett Lilien purchased 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,939.41. Also, insider Jeremy Schwartz purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 345,628 shares of company stock worth $1,425,344 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $391.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

