Wishbone Management LP Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Wishbone Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $51,447,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 11.8% of Wishbone Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $8,737,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

Shares of UNH traded down $27.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,647,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,639. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $200.19 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The firm has a market cap of $213.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.17 and its 200 day moving average is $265.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

