WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.84 Per Share

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.84 ($0.06) per share by the grocer on Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from WM Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $3.93. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MRW traded up GBX 18.95 ($0.25) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 199.30 ($2.62). 46,182,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.35. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 230.90 ($3.04). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 179.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.62. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 225 ($2.96) target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded WM Morrison Supermarkets to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.22) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.90 ($2.81).

About WM Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

