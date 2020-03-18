Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

WWW stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,813. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 293,747 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 32,257 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 45,456.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after buying an additional 368,762 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

