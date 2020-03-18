World Fuel Services Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

World Fuel Services has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. World Fuel Services has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Shares of INT stock traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,167. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

INT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

