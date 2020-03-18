Worldcore Market Capitalization Tops $19,793.40 (WRC)

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Worldcore has traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Worldcore has a market cap of $19,793.40 and $5.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.07 or 0.02267251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00193910 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Worldcore Profile

Worldcore was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.com. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

