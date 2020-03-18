WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WYGPY traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. 2,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39.

About WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

