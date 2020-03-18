WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,590 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of WPX Energy worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 418.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 907,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 732,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,315,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,007,000 after acquiring an additional 322,195 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,426.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.23.

Shares of WPX opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. WPX Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. On average, analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

