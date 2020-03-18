Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,691,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778,005 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.83% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $169,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19,144.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,214 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,056,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,493,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,399,000 after purchasing an additional 390,294 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,973,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,926,000 after purchasing an additional 282,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,235.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 267,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 247,170 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $249,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

WH stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

