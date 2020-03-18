X-CASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $673,528.19 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $673,528.19 and approximately $24,713.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000886 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00102461 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000075 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 52,458,102,757 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

