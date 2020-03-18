Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 768,488 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $62.32. 141,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,475. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

