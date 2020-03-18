XEL 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $644.00 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. XEL has a market capitalization of $251,990.05 and approximately $644.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded down 51.7% against the US dollar. One XEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008339 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About XEL

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The official website for XEL is xel.org.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

