Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,575 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Xilinx by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,454 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $861,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Xilinx by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,995 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura decreased their price target on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.21.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.81.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

