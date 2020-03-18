XinFin Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.47 Million (XDCE)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One XinFin Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including COSS, TOPBTC, Mercatox and IDEX. XinFin Network has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $203,456.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 42% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.03257767 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003898 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XinFin Network Token Profile

XinFin Network (XDCE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,787,820,222 tokens. XinFin Network’s official website is www.xinfin.io. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF.

XinFin Network Token Trading

XinFin Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, COSS, Bancor Network, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

