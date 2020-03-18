XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Major Shareholder Buys $1,998,881.30 in Stock

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 118,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $1,998,881.30. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. XOMA Corp has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $156.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.12.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. Analysts anticipate that XOMA Corp will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XOMA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in XOMA during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in XOMA by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in XOMA during the fourth quarter worth $1,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

