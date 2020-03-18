XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 415.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 179,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Shares of XPO opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

