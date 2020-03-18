XRP Trading 31% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altcoin Trader, Ripple China, Coinhub and Coindeal. In the last seven days, XRP has traded down 31% against the dollar. XRP has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and approximately $1.99 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019426 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.02225823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00194427 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00037336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035574 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00106262 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,064,426 coins and its circulating supply is 43,842,625,397 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: B2BX, BitFlip, Binance, Exmo, BTC Markets, Bitlish, Altcoin Trader, Gatehub, MBAex, Cryptomate, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, ABCC, Fatbtc, GOPAX, Bitsane, Bits Blockchain, Bitfinex, Bitbns, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Braziliex, Coinrail, CEX.IO, Ripple China, Korbit, Coinone, Vebitcoin, OKEx, BtcTurk, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BTC Trade UA, Bittrex, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Bitstamp, LakeBTC, Koineks, BitMarket, Poloniex, Coinhub, Liquid, Coinsuper, Kuna, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), BX Thailand, WazirX, Kraken, Huobi, BitBay, Bithumb, Zebpay, CoinBene, Bitinka, Bitso, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, RippleFox, BCEX, FCoin, CoinFalcon, Bitbank, Koinex, Coindeal, Coinsquare, CoinEgg, Stellarport, Ovis, DragonEX, Tripe Dice Exchange, Coinbe, Cryptohub, Covesting, Instant Bitex, C2CX, ZB.COM, Independent Reserve and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

