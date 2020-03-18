Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Yamana Gold also reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

AUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 26,382,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,448,203. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

