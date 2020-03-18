YGGDRASH (YEED) Reaches One Day Volume of $24,464.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $586,460.00 and $24,464.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io.

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

