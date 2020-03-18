YOU COIN 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.45 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.07 or 0.02267251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00193910 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,918,387 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

