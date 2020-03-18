Yutaka Niihara Buys 7,200 Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Stock

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) CEO Yutaka Niihara purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $11,592.00.

Yutaka Niihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Yutaka Niihara acquired 42,850 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $72,845.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Yutaka Niihara acquired 23,750 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $38,237.50.

On Friday, February 21st, Yutaka Niihara acquired 48,000 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $90,720.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Yutaka Niihara bought 22,750 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,130.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Yutaka Niihara bought 31,100 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $54,425.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Yutaka Niihara bought 18,800 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $31,960.00.

Shares of EMMA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,736. The company has a market cap of $78.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

