YY’s (YY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

YY (NASDAQ:YY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Nomura in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. YY has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Get YY alerts:

YY opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16. YY has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $88.85.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. YY had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that YY will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in YY by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of YY by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of YY during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of YY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of YY by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.