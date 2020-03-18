Zacks: AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Given $440.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $440.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($2.93) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AMERCO an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CL King raised AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $283.91 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $260.29 and a 12-month high of $426.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). The business had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $343.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,590,117.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen purchased 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.51 per share, with a total value of $1,614,517.51. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,464. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in AMERCO by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

