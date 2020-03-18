Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $550,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. 3,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,402. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.20.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.