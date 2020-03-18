Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Corelogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.72. Corelogic posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corelogic.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.73 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLGX. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Corelogic from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

In other Corelogic news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $30,270.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,100 shares of company stock worth $739,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Corelogic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Corelogic by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corelogic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Corelogic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corelogic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70. Corelogic has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

