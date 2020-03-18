Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Marrone Bio Innovations posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 196.32% and a negative net margin of 126.40%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MBII shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. 6,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBII. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 124,867 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 124,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 40,939 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

