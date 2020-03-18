Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 126.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NPTN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.41.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $314.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

